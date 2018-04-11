Fatal crash reported on I-24 West in Rutherford Co. - WSMV News 4

Fatal crash reported on I-24 West in Rutherford Co.

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

A fatal crash on I-24 West in Rutherford County forced the interstate to close.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident near the 88-mile marker east of Murfreesboro.?

