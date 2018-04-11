Artist finds way to bring music to the Cumberland River

The Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge has always been a great place to see the river, now for a month, in a way, you'll be able to hear the river too.

Hearing the river takes effort, it's not easy to get your ears this close.

So a Nashville artist found a different way. Music, amplifiers, a soundboard, computer and speakers. All controlled and changed by what's happening on the river and above the river.

The more movement on the space, the greater impact on the change of the music, and so it could be one person moving quickly or 20 people moving very slowly.

Aaron Hoke Doenges grew up kayaking with his dad on the Ohio River. To him, it's always been more than just water under the bridge.

"For me, the river's always been a place that I've escaped to,” said Doenges.

He knows most are here for the view, or to see where the Titans play, maybe even some Preds pre-game.

He hopes they enjoy his river sounds too.

Herb Murphy and his wife are tourists from Canada. They like what they see and hear.

“To take some of your land and bring it to someone's ears is pretty amazing actually,” said Murphy.

