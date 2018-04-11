Preds’ Subban sells shirts to benefit charity

T-shirt being sold by P.K. Subban to benefit his foundation. (Photo: P.K. Subban Foundation)

P.K. Subban is making the best of the playoff hype to raise money for his charity.

The P.K. Approved limited edition T-shirts are for sale will all proceed to benefit the PK Subban Foundation, which helps children battling cancer and other illnesses.

Click here to purchase a T-Shirt.

Y’all ready to represent this playoff season?! The 2018 limited edition #PKApproved playoff tees are out NOW: https://t.co/AdGTAConBj - All proceeds benefitting @PKSF1 - LET’S GO!! #PKSF pic.twitter.com/pR2Nh62vY4 — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) April 11, 2018

