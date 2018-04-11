Preds’ Subban sells shirts to benefit charity - WSMV News 4

Preds’ Subban sells shirts to benefit charity

Posted: Updated:
T-shirt being sold by P.K. Subban to benefit his foundation. (Photo: P.K. Subban Foundation) T-shirt being sold by P.K. Subban to benefit his foundation. (Photo: P.K. Subban Foundation)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

P.K. Subban is making the best of the playoff hype to raise money for his charity.

The P.K. Approved limited edition T-shirts are for sale will all proceed to benefit the PK Subban Foundation, which helps children battling cancer and other illnesses.

Click here to purchase a T-Shirt.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.