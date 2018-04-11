Titans 2018 preseason schedule released

The Tennessee Titans will not be appearing on national television during preseason games, according to the schedule released by the NFL on Wednesday.

The Titans will play home games against Tampa Bay (sometime between Aug. 16-20) and Minnesota (Aug. 30 or Aug. 31) and will travel for games at Green Bay (Aug. 9-13) and Pittsburgh (Aug. 23-26).

The exact dates will be set later in the spring.

The regular season schedule will be released later this month. The NFL Draft will begin on April 26.

