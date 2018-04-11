Titans 2018 preseason schedule released

A fatal crash on I-24 West in Rutherford County forced the interstate to close.More >>
A fatal crash on I-24 West in Rutherford County forced the interstate to close.More >>
The Tennessee Titans will not be appearing on national television during preseason games, according to the schedule released by the NFL on Wednesday.More >>
The Tennessee Titans will not be appearing on national television during preseason games, according to the schedule released by the NFL on Wednesday.More >>
Now that the sun is shining and temps are climbing, more folks will be out enjoying Tennessee’s waterways. But, an afternoon of fun can quickly turn tragic. One river in Bedford County is drawing attention. Andrea White, a certified kayak instructor, says the spring is when the Duck River will start to rise. So too will traffic on the river. She says knowledge and water-safety training can save lives.More >>
Now that the sun is shining and temps are climbing, more folks will be out enjoying Tennessee’s waterways. But, an afternoon of fun can quickly turn tragic. One river in Bedford County is drawing attention. Andrea White, a certified kayak instructor, says the spring is when the Duck River will start to rise. So too will traffic on the river. She says knowledge and water-safety training can save lives.More >>
The Davidson County Election Commission voted to hold the special mayoral election on May 24 in a special-called meeting on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Davidson County Election Commission voted to hold the special mayoral election on May 24 in a special-called meeting on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying members and activities related to the Felony Lane Gang, a group of organized burglary and identity theft rings originating in South Florida and operating in multiple jurisdictions throughout the United States.More >>
The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying members and activities related to the Felony Lane Gang, a group of organized burglary and identity theft rings originating in South Florida and operating in multiple jurisdictions throughout the United States.More >>
One of the Senate candidates removed from the ballot by the Tennessee Republican Party has decided to no longer campaign, reversing a decision made on Tuesday.More >>
One of the Senate candidates removed from the ballot by the Tennessee Republican Party has decided to no longer campaign, reversing a decision made on Tuesday.More >>
The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill lifting the current ban on selling wine and liquor on Sundays.More >>
The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill lifting the current ban on selling wine and liquor on Sundays.More >>
Davidson County residents will be able to cast their votes on the proposed transit plan at 11 different polling locations starting on Wednesday.More >>
Davidson County residents will be able to cast their votes on the proposed transit plan at 11 different polling locations starting on Wednesday.More >>
A TDOT worker narrowly missed getting hit by a truck while directing traffic in a work zone on Tuesday in Giles County.More >>
A TDOT worker narrowly missed getting hit by a truck while directing traffic in a work zone on Tuesday in Giles County.More >>
The Metro Nashville Police Department says a missing 81-year-old man has been found safe in Russellville, KY.More >>
The Metro Nashville Police Department says a missing 81-year-old man has been found safe in Russellville, KY.More >>
Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.More >>
Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.More >>
A TDOT worker narrowly missed getting hit by a truck while directing traffic in a work zone on Tuesday in Giles County.More >>
A TDOT worker narrowly missed getting hit by a truck while directing traffic in a work zone on Tuesday in Giles County.More >>
Carrie Underwood has offered an update after she suffered a "gruesome" injury that she says left her with "between 40-50 stitches" in her face.More >>
Carrie Underwood has offered an update after she suffered a "gruesome" injury that she says left her with "between 40-50 stitches" in her face.More >>
The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying members and activities related to the Felony Lane Gang, a group of organized burglary and identity theft rings originating in South Florida and operating in multiple jurisdictions throughout the United States.More >>
The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying members and activities related to the Felony Lane Gang, a group of organized burglary and identity theft rings originating in South Florida and operating in multiple jurisdictions throughout the United States.More >>
East Hickman Volunteer Fire Chief Thomas Yates is apologizing to the family of 15-year-old Tristan Waychoff after News 4 discovered it took firefighters 25 minutes to respond to Waychoff’s burning home on March 15.More >>
East Hickman Volunteer Fire Chief Thomas Yates is apologizing to the family of 15-year-old Tristan Waychoff after News 4 discovered it took firefighters 25 minutes to respond to Waychoff’s burning home on March 15.More >>
It was supposed to be a routine operation. Then, medical personnel reportedly made a tragic mistake.More >>
It was supposed to be a routine operation. Then, medical personnel reportedly made a tragic mistake.More >>
A college senior in Tennessee is getting mixed reactions after posing for a graduation picture with a handgun in her waistband.More >>
A college senior in Tennessee is getting mixed reactions after posing for a graduation picture with a handgun in her waistband.More >>
A bill that would allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee has passed the House after an impassioned debate from lawmakers, several of them citing scripture.More >>
A bill that would allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee has passed the House after an impassioned debate from lawmakers, several of them citing scripture.More >>
The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill lifting the current ban on selling wine and liquor on Sundays.More >>
The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill lifting the current ban on selling wine and liquor on Sundays.More >>
She allegedly embezzled more than $40,000 in funds and amenities from an infant and toddler program on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.More >>
She allegedly embezzled more than $40,000 in funds and amenities from an infant and toddler program on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.More >>