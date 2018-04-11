Titans 2018 preseason schedule released - WSMV News 4

Titans 2018 preseason schedule released

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Tennessee Titans will not be appearing on national television during preseason games, according to the schedule released by the NFL on Wednesday.

The Titans will play home games against Tampa Bay (sometime between Aug. 16-20) and Minnesota (Aug. 30 or Aug. 31) and will travel for games at Green Bay (Aug. 9-13) and Pittsburgh (Aug. 23-26).

The exact dates will be set later in the spring.

The regular season schedule will be released later this month. The NFL Draft will begin on April 26.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.