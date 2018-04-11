Nashville mayoral election to be held May 24

The Davidson County Election Commission voted to hold the special mayoral election on May 24 in a special-called meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The commission set the new date for the election after the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the race to fill the vacant seat left by Megan Barry’s resignation had to occur between 75 and 80 days after an elected position is vacated.

The vacant District 1 council seat that was set to be on the May 1 ballot will also be on the May 24 special election.

A new deadline to qualify to be on the ballot for mayor and District 1 has been set for Thursday at noon. Early voting would be held May 4-19 at the Howard School and expand to all satellite locations on May 11.

A run-off election, if necessary, would be held on June 28.

Mayoral candidate Ludye Wallace, a former Metro Councilman, filed the suit against the city in Davidson County Chancery Court saying that having the election on Aug. 2 would violate the Metro Charter.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, determined that the language of the Metro Charter clearly said that a “general metropolitan election” should occur “on the first Thursday of August of every four odd-numbered year,” which would be Aug. 1, 2019.

The Charter also states that if a mayor vacancy occurs more than 12 months before the next metropolitan election, then a special election must be held.

Additionally, the court ruled that Tennessee state law requires a special election must be held between 75 and 80 days after an elected position is vacated.

Megan Barry resigned as mayor on March 6, setting the time of the special election between May 21 and May 25.

The ruling says a county election commission is not allowed to set a special election for any other day than the time frame set forth by the city’s charter.

