FBI seeks help identifying members of Felony Lane Gang

The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying members and activities related to the Felony Lane Gang, a group of organized burglary and identity theft rings originating in South Florida and operating in multiple jurisdictions throughout the United States.

According to the FBI, these decentralized crews often operate independently with a loose hierarchy mimicking the method of operations outlined below.

The group utilizes rental vehicles with heavily-tinted windows to conduct surveillance in parking lots and steal identification documents, credit cards and checkbooks from unattended vehicles. The majority of these burglaries occur at gyms, fitness centers, daycare facilities and recreation areas where women would be more likely to leave their purses in their vehicles. FLG members then utilize the stolen checks and IDs to withdraw large sums of money at multiple banks before the victims have the opportunity to close their accounts.

Since the victims are almost always female, FLG subjects have been known to recruit women, often prostitutes and drug users, from outside of the group to impersonate the victims. These women are known to successfully utilize disguises, such as wigs. The subjects will strategically choose the farthest window from the teller, in bank drive-thru lanes, to impersonate the customer while using a stolen ID. This drive-thru lane is commonly known as the “felony lane”, thus coining the name of this criminal enterprise.

If you have any information about this group. Contact your local FBI office.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.