Community demands justice after elderly man killed

Victor Coode, 78, was killed when his car was t-boned while pulling into his driveway. (Photo submitted)

The Nashville Sounds' season opener began with a moment of silence for Victor Coode.

"He's very missed. I don't know when the time will come that the family doesn't miss him," said Coode's neighbor and friend Sharon Lyonhurst.

The 78-year-old lifelong baseball fan spent his career working his way up the ranks at the same insurance firm.

He was loved by his neighbors, known for his generosity and in September he was pulling into his driveway when police said a speeding teenager t-boned his car.

Coode died. His granddaughter, Taylor, suffered a long list of injuries.

She's still having surgeries months later and has to sleep in a hospital bed because she can't make it upstairs.

"Their whole lives have changed. You can see the distress in every one of their faces and, all of the children, they're just not happy like they used to be," said Lyonhurst.

Police said Reybaz Abdullah is responsible.

At age 20 his arrest history is pages long. It includes evading arrest, drugs, reckless driving, and driving without a license and, in many cases, the charges were simply dropped.

"Is he ever going to learn on any of this," asked Lyonhurst.

The community is rallying to the cause.

They're chatting back and forth on Nextdoor.com and they seem determined to fill the courtroom for Abdullah's upcoming trial.

"I mean, this has got to stop. There's too many criminals on the road. There's too many. It's got to end," said Lyonhurst.

Abdullah faces charges of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

He's currently out of jail awaiting trial.

We've tried calling Abdullah and his attorney but have not heard back from them.

Abdullah's trial was first scheduled for April 11. It's been rescheduled for April 25 because the judge knew Coode's brother and had a conflict of interest.

