Officials: Driver critically injured after almost hitting TDOT worker

A TDOT worker narrowly missed getting hit by a truck while directing traffic in a work zone on Tuesday in Giles County.

The truck crashed into traffic that had been stopped for mowing operations along U.S. 31.

According to TDOT, the driver of the truck is in critical condition.

The employee was able to run away just in time and was not injured.

TDOT says the flagger was using an LED paddle and was wearing proper protective equipment. Warning signs were reportedly in place in the area.

This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.