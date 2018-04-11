Officials: Driver critically injured after almost hitting TDOT worker

The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill lifting the current ban on selling wine and liquor on Sundays.More >>
Davidson County residents will be able to cast their votes on the proposed transit plan at 11 different polling locations starting on Wednesday.More >>
A TDOT worker narrowly missed getting hit by a truck while directing traffic in a work zone on Tuesday in Giles County.More >>
The Metro Nashville Police Department says a missing 81-year-old man has been found safe in Russellville, KY.More >>
The tests firefighters have to pass to make sure they're capable of saving your life might blow your mind.More >>
Several people gathered Tuesday night to celebrate a special man who gave thousands of people a second chance at life in Nashville.More >>
Crime is a major concern for many residents, and there will soon be 29 new police officers protecting the streets of Nashville.More >>
A plan to help recover the dwindling population of an endangered fish in Tennessee and Kentucky has been released for public comment.More >>
A Tennessee bill that would allow local officials to be charged with a felony for passing sanctuary city ordinances or measures that would illegally remove Confederate statues has gotten new life.More >>
Live wires fell onto several school buses after being taken down during a construction accident in Antioch on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.More >>
East Hickman Volunteer Fire Chief Thomas Yates is apologizing to the family of 15-year-old Tristan Waychoff after News 4 discovered it took firefighters 25 minutes to respond to Waychoff’s burning home on March 15.More >>
It was supposed to be a routine operation. Then, medical personnel reportedly made a tragic mistake.More >>
A bill that would allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee has passed the House after an impassioned debate from lawmakers, several of them citing scripture.More >>
She allegedly embezzled more than $40,000 in funds and amenities from an infant and toddler program on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.More >>
A TDOT worker narrowly missed getting hit by a truck while directing traffic in a work zone on Tuesday in Giles County.More >>
Several people gathered Tuesday night to celebrate a special man who gave thousands of people a second chance at life in Nashville.More >>
The Metro Nashville Police Department says a missing 81-year-old man has been found safe in Russellville, KY.More >>
Live wires fell onto several school buses after being taken down during a construction accident in Antioch on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Court documents reveal that the father of a 5-year-old boy presumed missing was beaten to death.More >>
