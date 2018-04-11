TN Senate to vote on bill allowing Sunday liquor, wine sales - WSMV News 4

TN Senate to vote on bill allowing Sunday liquor, wine sales

Tennessee is just one step away from allowing businesses to sell wine and liquor on Sundays.

The bill only needs one to pass the Senate before heading to Gov. Bill Haslam's desk.

The state House of Representatives passed the bill with amendments Monday.

A vote is scheduled in the Tennessee Senate on Wednesday morning.

If the bill does pass, retail stores can't sell until 2019. Package stores, though, would be able to start selling immediately.

Many customers say it would be more convenient for them to do their shopping on the weekend.

However, some local package store owners fear they may lose more business to grocery stores that already sell wine and beer. They're also concerned that having to staff their stores seven days a week can present a challenge.

If the bill does pass, wine and alcohol sales would still be banned on Thanksgiving, Easter and Christmas.

