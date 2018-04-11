TN Senate passes bill to allow Sunday liquor, wine sales

Tennessee is one step away from allowing businesses to sell wine and liquor on Sundays.

The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill lifting the current ban on selling wine and liquor on Sundays.

The bill garnered 17 yes votes and 11 no votes.

The state House of Representatives passed the bill with amendments Monday. It will now head to Gov. Bill Haslam's desk.

Under the legislation, retail stores would not be able to sell until 2019, but package stores would be able to start selling immediately.

Wine and alcohol sales would still be banned on Thanksgiving, Easter and Christmas.

