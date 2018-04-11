29 new police officers graduate from MNPD academy

Crime is a major concern for many residents, and there will soon be 29 new police officers protecting the streets of Nashville.

The new officers graduated from the Metro Nashville Police Department's academy on Tuesday night after more than five months of rigorous training.

Mayor David Briley welcomed the new officers during a ceremony at Faith is the Victory Church.

"As Nashville continues to grow in population and buildings and infrastructure, it's a good thing that we're receiving 29 new police officers," Briley said. "I can't think of a much better gift for our city."

The new officers will be out on the streets starting on Wednesday.

For the next six months, they'll be partnering with field training officers and rotating among the precincts before they begin policing on their own.

