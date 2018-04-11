How firefighters at one Midstate department undergo training

A plan to help recover the dwindling population of an endangered fish in Tennessee and Kentucky has been released for public comment.More >>
A Tennessee bill that would allow local officials to be charged with a felony for passing sanctuary city ordinances or measures that would illegally remove Confederate statues has gotten new life.More >>
The tests firefighters have to pass to make sure they're capable of saving your life might blow your mind.More >>
Davidson County residents will be able to cast their votes on the proposed transit plan at 11 different polling locations starting on Wednesday.More >>
Live wires fell onto several school buses after being taken down during a construction accident in Antioch on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
News 4 and The Tennessean hosted what turned out to be a lively and informative debate on Tuesday night on Metro’s transit referendum.More >>
It’s a perfect fit for Music City … Arts at the Airport.More >>
Williamson County Schools are launching a new tool to help parents keep track of their kids on the bus.More >>
The mayor’s office is calling this year’s high school voter drive another big success.More >>
One of the Senate candidates removed from the ballot by the Tennessee Republican Party said he has no intention of backing down.More >>
Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.More >>
East Hickman Volunteer Fire Chief Thomas Yates is apologizing to the family of 15-year-old Tristan Waychoff after News 4 discovered it took firefighters 25 minutes to respond to Waychoff’s burning home on March 15.More >>
It was supposed to be a routine operation. Then, medical personnel reportedly made a tragic mistake.More >>
A bill that would allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee has passed the House after an impassioned debate from lawmakers, several of them citing scripture.More >>
She allegedly embezzled more than $40,000 in funds and amenities from an infant and toddler program on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.More >>
Court documents reveal that the father of a 5-year-old boy presumed missing was beaten to death.More >>
A senior Russian lawmaker says that a U.S. strike on Syria could trigger a direct military clash between Russia and the United States.More >>
More than a dozen girls fled a second-story dance studio onto a balcony as a roaring fire engulfed their building, some dropping or jumping to the pavement as bystanders tried to rescue them.More >>
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >>
