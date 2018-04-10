Opponents debate Nashville’s transit plan - WSMV News 4

Opponents debate Nashville’s transit plan

News 4 and The Tennessean hosted what turned out to be a lively and informative debate on Tuesday night on Metro’s transit referendum.

Early voting on Nashville’s proposed $9 billion plan begins on Wednesday.

The plan includes light rail, improved bus service and a downtown tunnel.

Supporters of the plan said Nashville must act now, or lose the opportunity, while opponents said the $9 billion plan won’t fix the problem and costs too much.

“This plan is our very best chance to address congestion while at the same time addressing opportunities around affordability and accessibility and I think that came through tonight,” said Charles Robert Bone, who was representing Transit for Nashville.

“The point is, this plan does not fix traffic. Everybody wants to fix traffic. I think it’s important for us not to vote because we feel like we have a gun to our head. Nobody makes a great decision with a gun to their head,” said Jeffrey Carr, who represented No Tax 4 Tracks.

Early voting for the transit referendum and county primary elections runs April 11-26. Election day is May 1.

