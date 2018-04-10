Opponents debate Nashville’s transit plan

News 4 and The Tennessean hosted what turned out to be a lively and informative debate on Tuesday night on Metro’s transit referendum.
Early voting on Nashville’s proposed $9 billion plan begins on Wednesday.
The plan includes light rail, improved bus service and a downtown tunnel.
Supporters of the plan said Nashville must act now, or lose the opportunity, while opponents said the $9 billion plan won’t fix the problem and costs too much.
READ THE PLAN: Nashville Transit Plan
“This plan is our very best chance to address congestion while at the same time addressing opportunities around affordability and accessibility and I think that came through tonight,” said Charles Robert Bone, who was representing Transit for Nashville.
“The point is, this plan does not fix traffic. Everybody wants to fix traffic. I think it’s important for us not to vote because we feel like we have a gun to our head. Nobody makes a great decision with a gun to their head,” said Jeffrey Carr, who represented No Tax 4 Tracks.
Early voting for the transit referendum and county primary elections runs April 11-26. Election day is May 1.
