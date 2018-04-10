Bonnaroo-themed exhibition on display at airport

Bonnaroo-themed art is on display at the Nashville International Airport. (WSMV)

It’s a perfect fit for Music City … Arts at the Airport.

The winners of the fifth annual Bonnaroo-themed exhibition were announced on Tuesday.

Now through next year the work of four artists will hang from four skylights in two different concourses at Nashville International Airport.

The winning entries represent the unique spirit of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival held each year in Manchester, TN.

“It kinda represents a lot of people coming together at Bonnaroo,” said artist Sarah Langsam.

This is the fifth year Arts at the Airport and the Bonnaroo Works Fund have teamed up.

If you’d like to tour the exhibit, it begins in the Concourse C meter-greater area near Starbucks.

