Williamson schools launch new app to track buses

Williamson County Schools are launching a new tool to help parents keep track of their kids on the bus.

The district is partnering with Safe Stop to roll out the app of the same name.

Parents and teachers will be able to track students in it.

Once parents open the app, they can register each child to a specific bus, then they can monitor their expected arrival times.

It’s important to note that you’re not tracking the students, just the buses.

“We had this type of service one other time and had about 4,000 people register, but we have about 20,000 students ride the bus,” said Allison Nunley, planning and zoning manager for Williamson County Schools. “So we’re hoping that since this is a true app, we’ll have more users.”

The app is online now and updates about every 30 seconds.

Parents have to know their children’s alternate ID. You can look it up on the Family Skyward Access account.

