More than 2,700 high school students register to vote

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The mayor’s office is calling this year’s high school voter drive another big success.

More than 2,700 high school students registered to vote in the elections.

Each year 38 different registration drives are set up at local high schools.

Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School had the biggest turnout this year with 203 students registered.

