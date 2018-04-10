Republican Senate candidate protests being removed from ballot

One of the Senate candidates removed from the ballot by the Tennessee Republican Party said he has no intention of backing down.

Dr. Rolando Toyos said a third party approached him and said he was removed because his Republican Party dedication was being challenged despite being an active member his entire life.

In a statement on Tuesday, he called the move a blatant contradiction of the bylaws.

He said the campaign will push forward anyway.

He’s also encouraging all voters to reach out to the state executive committee to voice any concerns over this weekend’s actions.

