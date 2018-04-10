Republican Senate candidate protests being removed from ballot

News 4 and The Tennessean hosted what turned out to be a lively and informative debate on Tuesday night on Metro’s transit referendum.More >>
It’s a perfect fit for Music City … Arts at the Airport.More >>
Williamson County Schools are launching a new tool to help parents keep track of their kids on the bus.More >>
The mayor’s office is calling this year’s high school voter drive another big success.More >>
One of the Senate candidates removed from the ballot by the Tennessee Republican Party said he has no intention of backing down.More >>
The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp will hold first-round playoff viewing parties for the Nashville Predators games at the Music City Walk of Fame Park across from Bridgestone Arena.More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden says the political system is broken with members of both parties becoming more divided than ever.More >>
East Hickman Volunteer Fire Chief Thomas Yates is apologizing to the family of 15-year-old Tristan Waychoff after News 4 discovered it took firefighters 25 minutes to respond to Waychoff’s burning home on March 15.More >>
Another debate voters will settle in May is Nashville's transit plan. If you take a drive through Nashville neighborhoods, there is a good chance you will see signs in yards "For Transit." A few blocks over, you may find "No Tax for Tracks" signage. So we wanted to know, what has neighbors so split?More >>
Last month, the Predators announced they are no longer selling season tickets for next season because they have capped the number of seats in Bridgestone Arena belonging to season ticket holders at 13,500. Since then a season ticket waiting list has grown to more than 1,500 people.More >>
Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.More >>
Court documents reveal that the father of a 5-year-old boy presumed missing was beaten to death.More >>
A bill that would allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee has passed the House after an impassioned debate from lawmakers, several of them citing scripture.More >>
It was supposed to be a routine operation. Then, medical personnel reportedly made a tragic mistake.More >>
Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said deputies are using every resource they can to look for 5-year-old Joe Clyde’s body days after his father confessed to his murder. On Monday, a neighbor shared her last memory of the little boy with News4.More >>
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >>
Tennessee's health commissioner has suspended admissions to two nursing homes for violations found during separate investigations.More >>
A senior Russian lawmaker says that a U.S. strike on Syria could trigger a direct military clash between Russia and the United States.More >>
More than a dozen girls fled a second-story dance studio onto a balcony as a roaring fire engulfed their building, some dropping or jumping to the pavement as bystanders tried to rescue them.More >>
Metro Police say Nashville has a major problem on its hands -- there aren't enough officers to go around -- and they say the problem is a matter of public safety and it's only getting worse.More >>
