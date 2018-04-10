Former VP Biden: Political system is more divided than ever - WSMV News 4

Former VP Biden: Political system is more divided than ever

Posted: Updated:
Former Vice President Joe Biden (WSMV File Photo) Former Vice President Joe Biden (WSMV File Photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden says the political system is broken with members of both parties becoming more divided than ever.

Speaking on the Vanderbilt University campus, Biden told a crowd Tuesday evening that he thinks the country is tired of the divisions and many members of both parties are also.

Biden, who was a longtime member of the U.S. Senate, blamed gerrymandering and unlimited campaign contributions for causing both parties to take extreme positions.

The former vice president told the audience that he didn't know if he would run for president but said he would do everything he could to help Democrats get elected.

Earlier in the day, Biden had attended a private fundraiser for former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, who is running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.