Former VP Biden: Political system is more divided than ever

Former Vice President Joe Biden says the political system is broken with members of both parties becoming more divided than ever.More >>
East Hickman Volunteer Fire Chief Thomas Yates is apologizing to the family of 15-year-old Tristan Waychoff after News 4 discovered it took firefighters 25 minutes to respond to Waychoff’s burning home on March 15.More >>
Another debate voters will settle in May is Nashville's transit plan. If you take a drive through Nashville neighborhoods, there is a good chance you will see signs in yards "For Transit." A few blocks over, you may find "No Tax for Tracks" signage. So we wanted to know, what has neighbors so split?More >>
Last month, the Predators announced they are no longer selling season tickets for next season because they have capped the number of seats in Bridgestone Arena belonging to season ticket holders at 13,500. Since then a season ticket waiting list has grown to more than 1,500 people.More >>
While cameras from TV helicopters captured the arrest of an escaped young offender following a riot Monday at a DCS facility, the News 4 I-Team has uncovered that the public didn’t know of another escape that ended in a dangerous crime.More >>
Tennessee is one step away from allowing businesses to sell wine and liquor on Sundays.More >>
The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Metro Nashville must hold a special mayoral election to fill the position vacated by former Mayor Megan Barry. The election was set for Aug. 2, but now it must be rescheduled to a date in May.More >>
The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp will hold first-round playoff viewing parties for the Nashville Predators games at the Music City Walk of Fame Park across from Bridgestone Arena.More >>
Live wires fell onto several school buses after being taken down during a construction accident in Antioch on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.More >>
