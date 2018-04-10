State one vote away from selling wine, liquor on Sunday

The Tennessee State Senate is expected to vote on Wednesday whether to allow wine and liquor sales on Sunday. The bill passed the House on Monday. (WSMV)

Tennesseans may be able to buy alcohol in stores seven days a week if state senators pass a Sunday alcohol sales bill Wednesday.

The state House of Representatives passed the bill with amendments Monday. Managers at Frugal MacDoogal in Nashville are preparing for the possibility of Sunday wine and liquor sales from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“I saw the transition in another state, and it was pretty balanced, pretty leveled out pretty quickly,” said Myles Murphy, the spirits manager at Frugal MacDoogal. “I think the novelty of it at first will be a big deal, but it balances in the end, I think.”

The bill has one more step to pass before it could become law, bringing convenience to shoppers. As amended, it would still ban sales on Easter, Thanksgiving or Christmas.

“I would definitely like to shop on Sundays even though I’m retired. I always have to remember which day of the week it is,” said shopper Ron Hull.

Some package store owners fear the competition from retail food stores would put them out of business. Others said they aren’t as worried.

“This is a small family-owned business, so another day of business could never hurt us,” said Katie Grussing, the co-owner of The Wine Shoppe at Green Hills.

Grussing, who runs the store with her father, said there’s a reason people walk through her door.

“You don’t go to Kroger and ask the kid putting the wine away, ‘Hey, I’m having this for dinner. What do I pair it with?’ That’s why you come to a place like this, right?” said Grussing.

Liquor stores could sell immediately if the bill becomes law, but retail food stores would have to wait until 2019.

