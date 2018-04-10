State one vote away from selling wine, liquor on Sunday

While cameras from TV helicopters captured the arrest of an escaped young offender following a riot Monday at a DCS facility, the News 4 I-Team has uncovered that the public didn’t know of another escape that ended in a dangerous crime.More >>
Tennessee is one step away from allowing businesses to sell wine and liquor on Sundays.
The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Metro Nashville must hold a special mayoral election to fill the position vacated by former Mayor Megan Barry. The election was set for Aug. 2, but now it must be rescheduled to a date in May.
The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp will hold first-round playoff viewing parties for the Nashville Predators games at the Music City Walk of Fame Park across from Bridgestone Arena.
Another debate voters will settle in May is Nashville's transit plan. If you take a drive through Nashville neighborhoods, there is a good chance you will see signs in yards "For Transit." A few blocks over, you may find "No Tax for Tracks" signage. So we wanted to know, what has neighbors so split?
Live wires fell onto several school buses after being taken down during a construction accident in Antioch on Tuesday afternoon.
Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.
Court documents reveal that the father of a 5-year-old boy presumed missing was beaten to death.
Rutherford County and federal investigators seized almost $1.3 million of illegal pills and a powder used to make Xanax on Monday, according to a news release.
A senior Russian lawmaker says that a U.S. strike on Syria could trigger a direct military clash between Russia and the United States.
A bill that would allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee has passed the House after an impassioned debate from lawmakers, several of them citing scripture.
It was supposed to be a routine operation. Then, medical personnel reportedly made a tragic mistake.
Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said deputies are using every resource they can to look for 5-year-old Joe Clyde's body days after his father confessed to his murder. On Monday, a neighbor shared her last memory of the little boy with News4.
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.
Tennessee's health commissioner has suspended admissions to two nursing homes for violations found during separate investigations.
More than a dozen girls fled a second-story dance studio onto a balcony as a roaring fire engulfed their building, some dropping or jumping to the pavement as bystanders tried to rescue them.
Metro Police say Nashville has a major problem on its hands -- there aren't enough officers to go around -- and they say the problem is a matter of public safety and it's only getting worse.
Relatives of 81-year-old Jack Linam say he has recently been showing symptoms of dementia.
