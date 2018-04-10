I-Team: Public not aware of additional escape from DCS facility - WSMV News 4

I-Team: Public not aware of additional escape from DCS facility

Posted: Updated:
Gateway to Independence correctional facility in Nashville (WSMV) Gateway to Independence correctional facility in Nashville (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

While cameras from TV helicopters captured the arrest of an escaped young offender following a riot Monday at a DCS facility, the News 4 I-Team has uncovered that the public didn’t know of another escape that ended in a dangerous crime.

During the riot, police say 17-year-old Jamie Carter, escaped from the Gateway to Independence facility through a sally port when the others began to riot.

Court and police records show on Dec. 26, 2017, another young offender, Austin Kebert, escaped from the facility and disappeared.

RELATED STORY: Teens’ escape leads juvenile detention facility to reevaluate security

A month later, McMinnville police ultimately caught Kebert, after they said he burglarized a pawn shop and stole guns, including an AK-47.

DCS spokesman Rob Johnson confirmed that like Carter, Kebert escaped through the sally port.

In Kebert’s case, Johnson wrote that a facility employee accidentally hit a door release as a group of students was walking near the sally port.

Once inside, Kebert climbed to the room, just as Carter would do three months later, according to Johnson.

“The department has had existing funding requests to remove the sally port ladder and to install an additional exterior security fence,” Johnson wrote in an email.

But unlike Carter, Kebert escaped the facility until McMinnville police apprehended him after surveillance video captured him inside the burglarized pawn shop.

According to a McMinnville police incident report, Kebert admitted he was paid $200 by an unknown man to break into the pawn shop and steal the guns.

Kebert and Carter’s are just the latest escapes in the last six months at GTI; in October 2017, the News 4 I-Team reported on how students broke through windows to try and escape.

Meshel Williams, whose son is inside GTI, said the public is often unaware of what’s occurring inside the facility.

Williams said when she heard of the escape and the riot Monday, she was not surprised.

“I was just like, oh my God, here we go again,” Williams said. “There should be a big concern. a lot of those kids up there are there for extremely violent crimes.”

Williams said Monday’s escape and riot proves GTI still faces major problems.

Williams’ son’s attorney filed paperwork with the courts to try and remove him from GTI, writing the the facility is “dangerous and unsafe.”

“They're so understaffed, one or two guards can't control all the boys,” she said.

“The department believes that current security staffing at GTI is sufficient – although there’s always room for improvement. Staff members are showing up for work as expected,” Johnson emailed.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • I-Team: Public not aware of additional escape from DCS facilityMore>>

  • Special

    Channel 4 I-Team

    Channel 4 I-Team

    The Channel 4 I-team investigates corruption, misuse of taxpayer dollars, criminal activities, scams and dangers to the Middle Tennessee region.More >>
    The Channel 4 I-team investigates corruption, misuse of taxpayer dollars, criminal activities, scams and dangers to the Middle Tennessee region.More >>

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • I-Team: Public not aware of additional escape from DCS facility

    I-Team: Public not aware of additional escape from DCS facility

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:41:33 GMT
    Gateway to Independence correctional facility in Nashville (WSMV)Gateway to Independence correctional facility in Nashville (WSMV)

    While cameras from TV helicopters captured the arrest of an escaped young offender following a riot Monday at a DCS facility, the News 4 I-Team has uncovered that the public didn’t know of another escape that ended in a dangerous crime.

    More >>

    While cameras from TV helicopters captured the arrest of an escaped young offender following a riot Monday at a DCS facility, the News 4 I-Team has uncovered that the public didn’t know of another escape that ended in a dangerous crime.

    More >>

  • State one vote away from selling wine, liquor on Sunday

    State one vote away from selling wine, liquor on Sunday

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:19:06 GMT

    Tennessee is one step away from allowing businesses to sell wine and liquor on Sundays.

    More >>

    Tennessee is one step away from allowing businesses to sell wine and liquor on Sundays.

    More >>

  • TN Supreme Court rules special election required for mayoral election in May

    TN Supreme Court rules special election required for mayoral election in May

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-04-10 22:14:19 GMT

    The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Metro Nashville must hold a special mayoral election to fill the position vacated by former Mayor Megan Barry. The election was set for Aug. 2, but now it must be rescheduled to a date in May. 

    More >>

    The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Metro Nashville must hold a special mayoral election to fill the position vacated by former Mayor Megan Barry. The election was set for Aug. 2, but now it must be rescheduled to a date in May. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.