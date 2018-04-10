Preds Party in the Park begin for Game 1

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp will hold first-round playoff viewing parties for the Nashville Predators games at the Music City Walk of Fame Park across from Bridgestone Arena.

The first party will be held on Thursday prior to the Predators first game against the Colorado Avalanche. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.

A large video screen will show the game feed and DJs will be on hand to entertain fans. Food trucks and hot dog vendors will be on site, and water, sodas, beer and team merchandise will be on sale. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and chairs.

“We know from last year’s historic playoff run that Preds fans want to be near the excitement of Bridgestone Arena even if they don’t have tickets to be inside during home games,” said Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Corp in a news release. “The spirit of the fans really came through last year, and this is all about providing an outlet for them to watch together and celebrate their team.”

Schedule for Preds Party in the Park festivities for the playoffs

Game 1: Thursday at 8:30 p.m., festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at 2 p.m., festivities begin at 11 a.m.

Game 5: Friday, April 20 (if necessary), TBD

Game 7: Tuesday, April 24 (if necessary), TBD

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.