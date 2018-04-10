Neighborhoods split over Nashville's transit plan

If you take a drive through Nashville neighborhoods, there is a good chance you will see signs in yards "For Transit." A few blocks over, you may find "No Tax for Tracks" signage. So we wanted to know, what has neighbors so split?

Elizabeth Fitzgerald lives in Green Hills. She is letting her neighbors know she's voting against the transit plan on May 1.

“Most of the rest of us drive cars, and I’m not willing to give up my car to ride subways and spend the money. Plus the fact that we're going to be taxed tremendously,” she said. “I don't want to pay the taxes for something I’m not going to use.”

To give you an idea of how split residents are, right behind Fitzgerald’s house -- her neighbor has a For Transit sign in her yard.

Across town, in the Richland / West End neighborhood, you will find more signs -- both against and for transit.

Patrick Theobald is among the neighbors for transit. He believes the higher taxes are worth it.

“Taking a step in a direction is better than not taking any step at all,” Theobald said. “On our neighborhood web-board, there's a lot of discussion about the transit plan. It's a pretty hot topic.”

One thing both sides can agree on…

“The most important thing you can do in a democracy is educate yourself about what you're voting for,” said Theobald.

Fitzgerald said, “If you don't go vote, you can't really talk about it and you can't say anything bad or good, so go vote."

A series of debates are planned to help voters better educate themselves.

Metro councilman Russ Pulley wants to promote a healthy debate about Nashville transit. He knows how split his constituents are about the issue, and wants people to make an informed decision regardless.

Alliance for Green Hills is hosting a debate Wednesday, where both sides will make the case.

“You really need to understand more about this, if you're going to weigh in and I just hope you'll keep an open mind,” said Pulley.

That debate starts tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. at Hillsboro High School. A presentation of the transit plan will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the school library.

Early voting begins tomorrow.