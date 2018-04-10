Live wires fall on buses with students on board in Antioch - WSMV News 4

Live wires fall on buses with students on board in Antioch

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Live wires fell onto several school buses after being taken down during a construction accident in Antioch on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred in the area of 3754 Murfreesboro Pike after the wires were struck by a construction crew.

Several students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The other students were transferred to a different bus.

As a precaution, Nashville Electric Service cut power from the lines in the area. Authorities said it was a communications line that fell on the buses, not electrical lines.

    Davidson County news
