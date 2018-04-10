The Latest: Former Kentucky speaker admits violating ethics

The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Metro Nashville must hold a special mayoral election to fill the position vacated by former Mayor Megan Barry. The election was set for Aug. 2, but now it must be rescheduled to a date in May.More >>
A senior Russian lawmaker says that a U.S. strike on Syria could trigger a direct military clash between Russia and the United States.More >>
The Latest on an ethics violation agreed to by former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover.More >>
A local organization is dedicating their resources to protect at-risk family members before they go missing.More >>
The proposal comes with a $1.6 billion price tag. Let's Move Nashville could cost upwards of $9 billion.More >>
Relatives of 81-year-old Jack Linam say he has recently been showing symptoms of dementia.More >>
Police have shut down Sparta Pike in Wilson County as they investigate a deadly crash.More >>
Davidson County residents will be able to cast their votes on the proposed transit plan at 11 different polling locations starting on Wednesday.More >>
A woman is being treated for minor injuries after slamming her vehicle into a utility pole overnight.More >>
Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.More >>
