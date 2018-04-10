Organization gives inside look at training K-9s to help search for missing people

A local organization is dedicating their resources to protect at-risk family members before they go missing.

Scent Evidence K9 cites an American Pediatric Association study that shows 50 percent of children with autism go missing before the age of 17.

The organization targets this group and families whose loved ones have dementia or Alzheimer’s disease in their effort to eliminate the time it takes to find missing people.

The group trains their dogs how to scent discriminate. Families are given a scent preservation kit to be used at their home. After following simple instructions to store a family member’s scent in a jar, it is kept as an extra layer of protection in case the person ever goes missing.

Scent Evidence K9 also recently published a children’s book. "Rex the Rescue Pup" is meant to soften a family conversation about missing loved ones and being different.

For a link to order a kit and more information on the organization, go to scentevidenceK9.com.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.