Metro councilman unveils new transit plan proposal

Live electric wires have fallen onto school buses after being taken down by another vehicle in south Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Metro Nashville must hold a special mayoral election to fill the position vacated by former Mayor Megan Barry. The election was set for Aug. 2, but now it must be rescheduled to a date in May.More >>
A senior Russian lawmaker says that a U.S. strike on Syria could trigger a direct military clash between Russia and the United States.More >>
The Latest on an ethics violation agreed to by former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover.More >>
A local organization is dedicating their resources to protect at-risk family members before they go missing.More >>
The proposal comes with a $1.6 billion price tag. Let's Move Nashville could cost upwards of $9 billion.More >>
Relatives of 81-year-old Jack Linam say he has recently been showing symptoms of dementia.More >>
Police have shut down Sparta Pike in Wilson County as they investigate a deadly crash.More >>
Davidson County residents will be able to cast their votes on the proposed transit plan at 11 different polling locations starting on Wednesday.More >>
A woman is being treated for minor injuries after slamming her vehicle into a utility pole overnight.More >>
Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.More >>
Court documents reveal that the father of a 5-year-old boy presumed missing was beaten to death.More >>
A bill that would allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee has passed the House after an impassioned debate from lawmakers, several of them citing scripture.More >>
Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said deputies are using every resource they can to look for 5-year-old Joe Clyde’s body days after his father confessed to his murder. On Monday, a neighbor shared her last memory of the little boy with News4.More >>
It was supposed to be a routine operation. Then, medical personnel reportedly made a tragic mistake.More >>
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >>
Tennessee's health commissioner has suspended admissions to two nursing homes for violations found during separate investigations.More >>
Metro Police say Nashville has a major problem on its hands -- there aren't enough officers to go around -- and they say the problem is a matter of public safety and it's only getting worse.More >>
More than a dozen girls fled a second-story dance studio onto a balcony as a roaring fire engulfed their building, some dropping or jumping to the pavement as bystanders tried to rescue them.More >>
As the investigation into the shooting death of Officer Phillip Meacham on March 29 nears completion, officials say they can no release more details clarifying what happened that night between the officer and his killer, James Decoursey.More >>
