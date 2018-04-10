Metro councilman unveils new transit plan proposal

Metro Councilman Robert Swope unveiled a new transit plan on Tuesday morning.

The proposal comes with a $1.6 billion price tag. Let's Move Nashville could cost upwards of $9 billion.

Swope's plan focuses more on the drive into Music City, making double-decker highways for I-40, I-24 and I-65 and investing in fully autonomous vehicles.

"Six months to a year to complete it all. The vehicles run on their own; this isn't rocket science. We're not building anything directly into the infrastructure of this city that takes a decade to do," Swope said.

The idea behind this plan was to have a regional impact. A heavy argument against the current plan is that it only impacts a limited area.

Swope is planning on presenting the plan to Metro Council on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.