Police investigating deadly crash on Sparta Pike in Wilson Co. - WSMV News 4

Police investigating deadly crash on Sparta Pike in Wilson County

Posted: Updated:
WATERTOWN, TN (WSMV) -

Police have shut down Sparta Pike in Wilson County as they investigate a deadly crash.

The head-on collision happened Tuesday morning between Trammel Lane and Young Road.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

The road is not expected to reopen until 12:45 p.m.

