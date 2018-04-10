Early voting underway at 11 locations in Davidson County

Davidson County residents are now able to cast their votes on the proposed transit plan at 11 different polling locations.

All of the early voting locations will be open through April 26 and will have extended hours, covering evenings and two Saturdays.

Davidson County voters can visit any of the following locations during the early voting period.

Belle Meade City Hall – 4705 Harding Pike, Nashville 37205

Bellevue Library – 720 Baugh Road, Nashville 37221

Bordeaux Library – 4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville 37218

Casa Azafrán Community Center – 2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville 37211

Edmondson Pike Library – 5501 Edmondson Pike, Nashville 37211

Goodlettsville Community Center – 200 Memorial Drive, Goodlettsville 37072

Green Hills Library – 3701 Benham Avenue, Nashville 37215

Hermitage Library – 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, 37076

Howard Office Building, Sonny West Auditorium – 700 2nd Avenue South, Nashville 37210

Madison Station Fifty Forward – 301 Madison Street, Madison 37115

Southeast Library – 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch 37013

All locations will open at 8 a.m. On Mondays and Fridays, they will remain open until 5:30 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, they will all be open until 7 p.m. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the locations will be open until 4:30 p.m. Early voting sites will be closed on Sundays.

To vote in the primary election races, voters will be asked to choose a Democratic or Republican ballot. They can also choose a ballot that only contains the transit referendum.

Other races that will be on the ballot include chancery court, criminal court judge, public defender, county trustee, general sessions judges, sheriff, circuit court clerk, criminal court clerk, juvenile court clerk, county clerk and register of deeds and Democratic executive committeemen and committeewomen.

All voters are asked to bring a federal or state-issued photo ID. Student IDs will not be accepted.

On Election Day, which is May 1, voters have to go to their registered polling location, which is listed on their voter registration card or can be found at nashville.gov/vote.

