Driver injured after hitting utility pole in Hermitage

The driver slammed into a utility pole on Andrew Jackson Parkway. (WSMV)

A woman is being treated for minor injuries after slamming her vehicle into a utility pole overnight.

The crash happened on Andrew Jackson Parkway in Hermitage.

The wreck caused extensive damage to the NES utility pole. It will need to be replaced.

It's not clear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.