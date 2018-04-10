Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old Nashville man

Police released this photo of the type of car Jack Linam may be driving. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Jack Linam was last seen leaving his home Monday night. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing elderly man.

The family of 81-year-old Jack Linam says he has recently been showing symptoms of dementia.

Linam was last seen wearing a black and brown jacket, blue jeans, a blue shirt, brown work boots and a baseball cap.

He was last seen leaving his home on Monday night.

Police said Linam drives a burgundy 2007 Ford Escape with Tennessee tag 518HWH.

Anyone who sees Linam or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the MNPD at 615-862-8600.

