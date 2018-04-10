81-year-old Nashville man found safe in Kentucky - WSMV News 4

81-year-old Nashville man found safe in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:
Jack Linam was last seen leaving his home Monday night. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Jack Linam was last seen leaving his home Monday night. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Police released this photo of the type of car Jack Linam may be driving. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Police released this photo of the type of car Jack Linam may be driving. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Metro Nashville Police Department says a missing 81-year-old man has been found safe in Russellville, KY.

Relatives of Jack Linam were concerned because he has recently been exhibiting dementia symptoms.

Linam was last seen leaving his home on Fain Street around 10 p.m. Monday. Police said he was visiting his wife, who is currently hospitalized.

The police department said Linam was confused when he was found but is in good health.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.