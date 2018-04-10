81-year-old Nashville man found safe in Kentucky

Police released this photo of the type of car Jack Linam may be driving. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Jack Linam was last seen leaving his home Monday night. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

The Metro Nashville Police Department says a missing 81-year-old man has been found safe in Russellville, KY.

Relatives of Jack Linam were concerned because he has recently been exhibiting dementia symptoms.

Linam was last seen leaving his home on Fain Street around 10 p.m. Monday. Police said he was visiting his wife, who is currently hospitalized.

The police department said Linam was confused when he was found but is in good health.

81-yr-old Jack Linam was located unharmed this morning in Russellville, Kentucky. He was confused but otherwise in good health. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 11, 2018

