Sunday liquor sales passes in Tennessee House

Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.More >>
The family of 81-year-old Jack Linam says he has recently been showing symptoms of dementia.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed 10 people to a new University of Tennessee Board of Trustees following passage of legislation he backed to overhaul the board.More >>
U.S. Sen. Bob Corker says he is donating money to another Tennessee Republican's campaign to succeed him.More >>
Tennessee's health commissioner has suspended admissions to two nursing homes for violations found during separate investigations.More >>
An Ohio-based drug distributor facing lawsuits linked to the opioid crisis is donating more than 80,000 doses of an overdose antidote for use by emergency responders in several states.More >>
The Tennessee House has refused to agree to changes the Senate made last week in a bill that would overturn some local short-term rental bans.More >>
A bill that would allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee has passed the House after an impassioned debate from lawmakers, several of them citing scripture.More >>
Last month, the Predators announced they are no longer selling season tickets for next season because they have capped the number of seats in Bridgestone Arena belonging to season ticket holders at 13,500. Since then a season ticket waiting list has grown to more than 1,500 people.More >>
