TBI agents arrest Krystal Daniels, mother of Joe Clyde Daniels

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday evening that Krystal Daniels, the mother of Joe Clyde Daniels, was charged with one count of aggravated child neglect or endangerment. Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond. Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, was the subject of an endangered child alert issued last week that led to an extensive search by the community and law enforcement agencies.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday evening that Krystal Daniels, the mother of Joe Clyde Daniels, was charged with one count of aggravated child neglect or endangerment. Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond. Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, was the subject of an endangered child alert issued last week that led to an extensive search by the community and law enforcement agencies.More >>
Last month, the Predators announced they are no longer selling season tickets for next season because they have capped the number of seats in Bridgestone Arena belonging to season ticket holders at 13,500. Since then a season ticket waiting list has grown to more than 1,500 people.More >>
Last month, the Predators announced they are no longer selling season tickets for next season because they have capped the number of seats in Bridgestone Arena belonging to season ticket holders at 13,500. Since then a season ticket waiting list has grown to more than 1,500 people.More >>
Before you cast your vote on May 1, here are 8 things you'll want to know about the 55-page "Let's Move" transit plan.More >>
Before you cast your vote on May 1, here are 8 things you'll want to know about the 55-page "Let's Move" transit plan.More >>
August will mark seven years since Susann Johnson lost her little brother Terry in an awful wreck. “I miss him every day,” said Johnson. It was on a stretch of I440 between West End and Nolensville Pike. Susann says a car traveling the opposite lane crossed over the median and crashed into his truck. “There are no dividing lines on this road. It is all mounds of dirt and it's just a ramp,” said Johnson.More >>
August will mark seven years since Susann Johnson lost her little brother Terry in an awful wreck. “I miss him every day,” said Johnson. It was on a stretch of I440 between West End and Nolensville Pike. Susann says a car traveling the opposite lane crossed over the median and crashed into his truck. “There are no dividing lines on this road. It is all mounds of dirt and it's just a ramp,” said Johnson.More >>
The Tennessee Supreme Court will decide by the end of the week exactly when Nashvillians will pick their new mayor. Metro selected August 1 as the date for an election to replace former Mayor Megan Barry.More >>
The Tennessee Supreme Court will decide by the end of the week exactly when Nashvillians will pick their new mayor. Metro selected August 1 as the date for an election to replace former Mayor Megan Barry.More >>
Metro Police say Nashville has a major problem on its hands -- there aren't enough officers to go around -- and they say the problem is a matter of public safety and it's only getting worse.More >>
Metro Police say Nashville has a major problem on its hands -- there aren't enough officers to go around -- and they say the problem is a matter of public safety and it's only getting worse.More >>
Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said deputies are using every resource they can to look for 5-year-old Joe Clyde’s body days after his father confessed to his murder. On Monday, a neighbor shared her last memory of the little boy with News4.More >>
Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said deputies are using every resource they can to look for 5-year-old Joe Clyde’s body days after his father confessed to his murder. On Monday, a neighbor shared her last memory of the little boy with News4.More >>
You might notice something different about your Facebook feed today. The company started rolling out notifications letting users view and limit the amount of personal information that can be accessed by third-party apps as well as inform the 87-million users who might have had their information shared with Cambridge Analytica.More >>
You might notice something different about your Facebook feed today. The company started rolling out notifications letting users view and limit the amount of personal information that can be accessed by third-party apps as well as inform the 87-million users who might have had their information shared with Cambridge Analytica.More >>
Court documents reveal that the father of a 5-year-old boy presumed missing was beaten to death.More >>
Court documents reveal that the father of a 5-year-old boy presumed missing was beaten to death.More >>
While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.More >>
While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.More >>
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More >>
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More >>
A man died when his vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle on Donelson Pike late Saturday, police say.More >>
A man died when his vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle on Donelson Pike late Saturday, police say.More >>
The rescue was made Sunday at a home in Atwood, which is about two hours west of Nashville.More >>
The rescue was made Sunday at a home in Atwood, which is about two hours west of Nashville.More >>
Metro Police and the Department of Children’s Services are at the scene of a riot at a facility in Nashville. One juvenile escaped, but police say he was apprehended a short time later.More >>
Metro Police and the Department of Children’s Services are at the scene of a riot at a facility in Nashville. One juvenile escaped, but police say he was apprehended a short time later.More >>
Authorities say a Florida woman is blaming a windy day for the cocaine that police found in her purse.More >>
Authorities say a Florida woman is blaming a windy day for the cocaine that police found in her purse.More >>
Civil rights activists say a dramatic immigration raid at a Tennessee meat processing plant may be the biggest employment crackdown under President Donald Trump's administration.More >>
Civil rights activists say a dramatic immigration raid at a Tennessee meat processing plant may be the biggest employment crackdown under President Donald Trump's administration.More >>
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported a juvenile has been arrested for making school threats on social media.More >>
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported a juvenile has been arrested for making school threats on social media.More >>