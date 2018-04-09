TBI agents arrest Krystal Daniels, mother of Joe Clyde Daniels

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday evening that Krystal Daniels, the mother of Joe Clyde Daniels, was charged with one count of aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, was the subject of an endangered child alert issued last week that led to an extensive search by the community and law enforcement agencies.

Joe Clyde's father, Joseph Daniels, admitted to killing his son during questioning with law enforcement on Friday, according to court documents. He was arrested Saturday morning and is also being held on a $1 million bond. He was charged with criminal homicide.

Those documents detail the death of Joe Clyde, whose body remains missing.

