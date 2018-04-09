Police: Mother was at home when 5-year-old Joe Clyde was killed

Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, was killed. His body has not been found. (Source: TBI)

Krystal Daniels, the mother of Joe Clyde Daniels, is now charged with one count of aggravated child neglect or endangerment, according to the TBI.

The 27-year-old mother was booked into the Dickson County Jail on Monday and is being held on $1 million bond.

Joe Clyde Daniels was the subject of an endangered child alert issued last week that led to an extensive search by the community and law enforcement agencies. The 5-year-old was autistic and nonverbal.

According to police, Krystal Daniels admitted to being present at the family's home on April 4 "when Joseph Ray Daniels intentionally caused the death of their son."

Investigators claim Krystal Daniels did not report the abuse and homicide of her son despite having multiple opportunities to do so. She also allegedly knew that her husband had disposed of the boy's body.

The mother is accused of taking "active steps" to "obfuscate" the abuse and homicide of Joe Clyde.

Joseph Daniels admitted to killing his son during questioning with law enforcement on Friday, according to court documents. He is charged with criminal homicide and was arrested Saturday morning. He is also being held on $1 million bond.

Crews are still continuing to search for Joe Clyde's body in the area. Officials say neither parent has revealed where the body might be located.

BREAKING: court documents show Krystal Daniels failed to report the abuse and death of her son, Joe Clyde Daniels.



The 5 y/o’s father allegedly confessed to beating his son to death inside their Dickson County home last week. pic.twitter.com/WzsSiRxYu1 — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) April 10, 2018

RELATED STORIES: Father arrested, charged in search for missing 5-year-old boy | Documents: 5-year-old beaten to death by dad | Neighbor reacts to 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels' murder as search for body continues | Community gathers for prayer service for Joe Clyde Daniels

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.