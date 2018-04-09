Police: Mother was at home when 5-year-old Joe Clyde was killed

Relatives of 81-year-old Jack Linam say he has recently been showing symptoms of dementia.More >>
Police have shut down Sparta Pike in Wilson County as they investigate a deadly crash.More >>
Davidson County residents will be able to cast their votes on the proposed transit plan at 11 different polling locations starting on Wednesday.More >>
A woman is being treated for minor injuries after slamming her vehicle into a utility pole overnight.More >>
Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed 10 people to a new University of Tennessee Board of Trustees following passage of legislation he backed to overhaul the board.More >>
U.S. Sen. Bob Corker says he is donating money to another Tennessee Republican's campaign to succeed him.More >>
Tennessee's health commissioner has suspended admissions to two nursing homes for violations found during separate investigations.More >>
An Ohio-based drug distributor facing lawsuits linked to the opioid crisis is donating more than 80,000 doses of an overdose antidote for use by emergency responders in several states.More >>
The Tennessee House has refused to agree to changes the Senate made last week in a bill that would overturn some local short-term rental bans.More >>
Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.More >>
Court documents reveal that the father of a 5-year-old boy presumed missing was beaten to death.More >>
Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said deputies are using every resource they can to look for 5-year-old Joe Clyde’s body days after his father confessed to his murder. On Monday, a neighbor shared her last memory of the little boy with News4.More >>
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >>
A bill that would allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee has passed the House after an impassioned debate from lawmakers, several of them citing scripture.More >>
Tennessee's health commissioner has suspended admissions to two nursing homes for violations found during separate investigations.More >>
As the investigation into the shooting death of Officer Phillip Meacham on March 29 nears completion, officials say they can no release more details clarifying what happened that night between the officer and his killer, James Decoursey.More >>
Metro Police say Nashville has a major problem on its hands -- there aren't enough officers to go around -- and they say the problem is a matter of public safety and it's only getting worse.More >>
While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.More >>
You might notice something different about your Facebook feed today. The company started rolling out notifications letting users view and limit the amount of personal information that can be accessed by third-party apps as well as inform the 87-million users who might have had their information shared with Cambridge Analytica.More >>
