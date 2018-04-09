Predators playoff ticket information

Last month, the Predators announced they are no longer selling season tickets for next season because they have capped the number of seats in Bridgestone Arena belonging to season ticket holders at 13,500.

Since then a season ticket waiting list has grown to more than 1,500 people. It’s the first time in franchise history there has been a waiting list for season tickets. The team also announced they will not be selling single game tickets to the public during the playoffs, aside from about 100 tickets they’ll release the day of each game for $15.

Fans wanting to have a chance at purchasing the $15 day-of-game tickets must register to become a Smashville Verified Fan by clicking on the following link: https://predators.tmverifiedfan.com/

The Smashville Verified Fan program will make sure only actual people, not bots, are purchasing playoff tickets.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.