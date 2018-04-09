Major interstate project aims to decrease death toll

August will mark seven years since Susann Johnson lost her little brother Terry in an awful wreck.

“I miss him every day,” said Johnson.

It was on a stretch of I440 between West End and Nolensville Pike.

Susann says a car traveling the opposite lane crossed over the median and crashed into his truck.

“There are no dividing lines on this road. It is all mounds of dirt and it's just a ramp,” said Johnson.

“We’ve had over eight fatalities within this section, due to what we in large part believe was due to the median,” said Will Reid with TDOT.

As part of the three-year I440 construction project, the grassy median will be removed to add a lane in both directions.

TDOT officials say while this was a median was an acceptable design standard at the time, it has become dangerous for roads with curvatures like I440 because if you hit it at a high rate of speed, it can put you into oncoming traffic.

That's exactly what happened to the car that killed terry.

“Get that road fixed as soon as you can, before anyone else loses their life there,” said Johnson.

Sharon says every time she hears of a wreck on that stretch of road it brings her back to that day nearly seven years ago.

“It’s been rough. It doesn't get any easier. You think it would, but it doesn't,” said Johnson.

It’s a three-year project, but you should start seeing changes right away.

To prep for the construction, TDOT will be doing major pothole patching on I440.

That will being the week of April 16.