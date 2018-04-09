State Supreme Court Justices hear arguments on mayoral election date

The Tennessee Supreme Court will decide by the end of the week exactly when Nashvillians will pick their new mayor. Metro selected August 1 as the date for an election to replace former Mayor Megan Barry.

However, one candidate seeking the mayoral position filed a lawsuit to hold the election sooner. Former councilman Ludye Wallace says the election should be next month, and his lawyers are saying that’s what state law requires. Justices with the state Supreme Court heard arguments Monday afternoon.

Wallace believes the election should take place during the last week of May, saying that campaigning for three extra months is too costly.

Lawyers for Metro, however, say moving the vote would be confusing to voters and burdensome for election workers.

“I don’t think it’s fair to put them in a position where they are having elections 40 days apart,” said Lora Fox, an attorney with Metro.

The justices plan to decide the issue by the end of the week.

