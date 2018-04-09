Neighbor reacts to 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels' murder as search for body continues

Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said deputies are using every resource they can to look for 5-year-old Joe Clyde’s body days after his father confessed to his murder. On Monday, a neighbor shared her last memory of the little boy with News4.

“I was sitting here having my coffee and my devotion and I saw the little guy running down his driveway in his pajamas,” neighbor Debbie Dotson said.

Dotson recalled the last time she saw 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels, the day he ran into her yard from his home on Garners Creek Road last year.

“The memory that I have of him is very childlike, very innocent, very free, as he was running down the driveway,” Dotson said.

She remembered returning him to his parents.

“When I knocked at the door, they were all inside at that point, and they just said he had pushed a chair over and gotten the lock off the door,” Dotson said.

That’s the story the boy’s father, Joseph Ray Daniels, told officers last week prompting a massive search in the county.

Daniels later confessed to beating his son to death.

Court documents say he beat him until he was dead and then put his body in the trunk of his car and hid it in a remote location.

Dotson said it was such a tragic ending after the community came together searching day and night for four days to find the little boy.

“I was just really amazed at all of that, so that’s what I really want to take away from this,” Dotson said.

News4’s Briona Arradondo spoke with relatives of Joe Clyde, and the family did not want to talk on camera.

The grandfather said he and his wife were out of town when they found out Joe Clyde was missing.

