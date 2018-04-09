KSP releases new details in fatal shooting of Hopkinsville officer

James Kennith DeCoursey is suspected of shooting a Hopkinsville police officer on Thursday. (Facebook)

Kentucky State Police officials have released new information into the shooting death of a Hopkinsville officer last month.

As the investigation into the shooting of Officer Phillip Meacham on March 29 nears completion, officials say they can now release more details clarifying what happened the night the officer was killed by James Decoursey.

Police say Officer Meacham was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle when he saw another car with flashing blue lights approach him from behind on Faulkner Drive in Hopkinsville.

The vehicle unlawfully using emergency lights, which was operated by Decoursey, then turned onto another street.

Off. Meacham was able to get behind Decoursey's vehicle and follow him.

At approximately 4:59 p.m., police say Meacham requested a uniformed officer come and assist him in an investigation into the suspicious car.

When Decoursey turned on Paulette Drive, a dead end, Off. Meacham remained close by to ensure Decoursey could not flee.

The uniformed officer, who has not been identified, arrived on the scene and approached Decoursey with Off. Meacham as he was apparently working on his car in the driveway.

After they approached, police say Decoursey shot Meacham and then fled the scene.

Meacham was transported to Jennie Stuart Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the unidentified officer who assisted Meacham was not injured in the incident.

Decoursey was located shot and killed by officers when he was located the next day in Clarksville, Tenn.

Officials are still investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact the Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

