KSP releases new details in fatal shooting of Hopkinsville officer

You might be noticing something different about your Facebook feed. The company started rolling out a notification today that can let users view and limit the information accessed by third-party apps. Facebook is also informing the 87-million users who might've had their information shared with Cambridge Analytica…a data mining firm affiliated with the trump campaign.More >>
Last year, 13 people died in work-zone crashes. If you do not move over or slow down, it could cost you your life -- or the life of someone else. TDOT is asking drivers to work "with" them to make sure more lives are not lost as they begin major projects on Middle Tennessee's busiest thoroughfares.More >>
You may disagree with your next-door neighbor about the upcoming transit plan vote. That's true for Lower Broadway businesses, too.More >>
Metro Police and the Department of Children’s Services are at the scene of a riot at a facility in Nashville. One juvenile escaped, but police say he was apprehended a short time later.More >>
A Nashville man is now facing federal charges for allegedly threatening two Muslim teens and their father last year.More >>
Police are trying to identify a man they believe may be responsible for at least 10 car burglaries in Clarksville over the last month. Officials say the suspect committed crimes of "opportunity" by targeting unlocked cars that owners only left unoccupied for short periods of time.More >>
A man Murfreesboro Police said had been missing since Sunday has been found.More >>
Court documents reveal that the father of a 5-year-old boy presumed missing was beaten to death.More >>
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More >>
While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.More >>
A man died when his vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle on Donelson Pike late Saturday, police say.More >>
The rescue was made Sunday at a home in Atwood, which is about two hours west of Nashville.More >>
Civil rights activists say a dramatic immigration raid at a Tennessee meat processing plant may be the biggest employment crackdown under President Donald Trump's administration.More >>
Authorities say a Florida woman is blaming a windy day for the cocaine that police found in her purse.More >>
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported a juvenile has been arrested for making school threats on social media.More >>
