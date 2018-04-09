Family of TDOT worker killed urges drivers to slow down, move over

J.R. Rogers was changing a tire on I-40 when he was hit. (Source: Family photos / Caring Bridge)

Brian McCreery, a senior at White House High School is the nephew of J.R. Rogers. Rogers was a 30-year-old TDOT HELP operator killed on Christmas Eve 2016, while trying to help a stranded motorist change a tire.

Now is the time of year when you will start to see more road projects and crews out on the highways.

Last year, 13 people died in work zone crashes. If you do not move over or slow down, it could cost you your life -- or the life of someone else.

TDOT is asking drivers to work "with" them to make sure more lives are not lost as they begin major projects on Middle Tennessee's busiest thoroughfares.

In 2016, two TDOT workers were killed in the Midstate. Their loved ones, like Brian McCreery, have a message for drivers.

“There [are] other people on that road beside you, people who are trying to make an honest living,” said McCreery.

McCreery is the nephew of J.R. Rogers, a 30-year-old TDOT HELP operator who was hit and killed while helping a stranded motorist change a tire on Christmas Eve two years ago.

“He’s a hero to us. Because if that man would have gotten out to change that flat tire, who is to say whether he would have gotten his life taken away?” said McCreery. “Some of the jobs they have may not be the safest, may not be the jobs you want, but they are ones we need.”

McCreery graduates from White House High School in May.

“Going to graduation, not being able to see him in the stands when I look up to see the rest of my family, that's going to be hard,” McCreery said.

McCreery and the families of other TDOT workers say these deaths can be avoided.

TDOT is partnering with other states to launch "Work With Us," a campaign urging drivers to move over and slow down for highway workers.

Since 1948, 112 TDOT workers have been lost in the line of duty.

“Next time you see someone on the side of the road, imagine that maybe they have a kid to come home to [or] maybe they have a family to come home to,” McCreery said. "Don't take that away from someone."

The maximum fine for violating the state's move-over law is $500 or 30 days in jail.

TDOT has declared Wednesday, April 11, as "wear orange day," a day they hope will raise awareness about the importance of work-zone safety.

READ MORE: ?TDOT worker's family wants justice | Driver accused of hitting, killing TDOT worker won't face additional charges | ?Stretch of I-40 in Hickman Co. named for TDOT worker killed | Surviving TDOT workers sue truck driver involved in fatal crash | TDOT to patch potholes on I-440 starting in mid-April | TDOT working to mend problem potholes around Middle TN |

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.