Suspect wanted for serial car burglaries in Clarksville

Police are trying to identify a man they believe may be responsible for at least 10 car burglaries in Clarksville over the last month.

Officials say the suspect committed crimes of "opportunity" by targeting unlocked cars that owners only left unoccupied for short periods of time, like delivery drivers and parents dropping off their children at daycare.

The items stolen vary but altogether, the suspect has stolen over $10,000 in cash and electronic equipment.

The string of thefts occurred outside businesses along Tiny Town Road, Tylertown Road, and Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Officials say the suspect was seen driving a newer model, silver Jeep Cherokee during some of the robberies.

If you have any information about the pictured suspect, contact Detective Rushing with Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5383 or submit an anonymous tip at 931-645-8477 or online at P3tips.com/591.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.