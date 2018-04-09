Juvenile who escaped detention center during riot caught; 2 teac - WSMV News 4

Juvenile who escaped detention center during riot caught; 2 teachers injured

Posted: Updated:
Jamie Carter (Courtesy: MNPD) Jamie Carter (Courtesy: MNPD)
Police said a riot has occurred at a youth detention center in north Nashville. Police said a riot has occurred at a youth detention center in north Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro Police, Department of Children’s Services and Department of Corrections officials responded to a riot at Gateway to Independence juvenile detention center in Nashville where one juvenile escaped for a short time on Monday afternoon.

Officials say the riot began around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

During the riot, police say 17-year-old Jamie Carter, escaped from the facility through a sally port when the others began to riot. 

The other 31 boys held at the facility have been accounted for. 

Police apprehended Carter near the facility just before 1:30 p.m. on Drakes Brach Road and Kings Lane. 

Carter was previously convicted of aggravated robbery. 

Two teachers were injured during the riot and were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

A riot occurred at a different youth facility nearby in 2014. Officials say after that incident, Gateway to Independence also changed their procedures and security measures meant to keep dangerous uprisings to occur. 

The cause of the riot is still under investigation. Stay with News4 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.