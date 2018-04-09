Murfreesboro man missing since Sunday found

Howard Wayne Patton, 72, has been missing since Sunday. (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)

A man Murfreesboro Police said had been missing since Sunday has been found.

Police said Howard Wayne Patton, 72, was at Sal’s Pizza in the North Thompson Lane area on Sunday afternoon when employees called the police due to him appearing disoriented.

Police reported that Patton had been found shortly after issuing an alert.

When police arrived, Patton had already left the area of the business.

A friend of Patton’s contacted police on Monday when he didn’t answer his phone.

Police discovered Patton and his vehicle were missing from his home, but his cell phone was inside the home.

Police said Patton has dementia, a heart condition and is diabetic. It is believed he is not taking medication, which has caused him to get lost in the past.

He may be driving his white 2011 Mazda Tribute, Tennessee license plate 586-2CS.

If you have information about Patton’s whereabouts, contact Murfreesboro Police at 615-893-1311 or call your local law enforcement agency.

