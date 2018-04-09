Juvenile arrested for making school threats on social media - WSMV News 4

Juvenile arrested for making school threats on social media

Posted: Updated:
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported a juvenile has been arrested for making school threats on social media.

According to the sheriff’s office, the threat was directed toward Centennial High and Independence High schools.

This threat was not connected to the one reportedly threatening “CHS,” which was determined to be a school in New Mexico where an arrest was made last week.

