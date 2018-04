Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule

More >>

Two of the top four teams in the NHL are guaranteed to be out the playoffs after the second round thanks to an oft-criticized divisional format.

(Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP). Nashville Predators' Scott Hartnell (17), P.K. Subban (76) and Mattias Ekholm (14) talk to Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) after one of the many scrums during second period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Sun...

NHL playoff format will knock out top teams early

Western Conference

No. 1 Nashville vs. No. 4 Colorado

Thursday, April 12: at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 14: at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Monday, April 16: at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, April 18: at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 20: at Nashville, TBD

Sunday, April 22: at Colorado, TBD

Tuesday, April 24: at Nashville, TBD

No. 2 Winnipeg vs. No. 3 Minnesota

Wednesday, April 11: at Winnipeg

Friday, April 13: at Winnipeg

Sunday, April 15: at Minnesota

Tuesday, April 17: at Minnesota

Friday, April 20: at Winnipeg

Sunday, April 22: at Minnesota

Wednesday, April 25: at Winnipeg

No. 1 Vegas vs. No. 4 Los Angeles

Wednesday, April 11: at Vegas

Friday, April 13: at Vegas

Sunday, April 15: at Los Angeles

Tuesday, April 17: at Los Angeles

Thursday, April 19: at Vegas

Saturday, April 21: at Los Angeles

Monday, April 23: at Vegas

No. 2 Anaheim vs. No. 3 San Jose

Thursday, April 12: at Anaheim

Saturday, April 14: at Anaheim

Monday, April 16: at San Jose

Wednesday, April 18: at San Jose

Friday, April 20: at Anaheim

Sunday, April 22: at San Jose

Tuesday, April 24: at Anaheim

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Tampa Bay vs. No. 4 New Jersey

Thursday, April 12: at Tampa Bay

Saturday, April 14: at Tampa Bay

Monday, April 16: at New Jersey

Wednesday, April 18: at New Jersey

Saturday, April 21: at Tampa Bay

Monday, April 23: at New Jersey

Wednesday, April 25: at Tampa Bay

No. 2 Boston vs. No. 3 Toronto

Thursday, April 12: at Boston

Saturday, April 14: at Boston

Monday, April 16: at Toronto

Thursday, April 19: at Toronto

Saturday, April 21: at Boston

Monday, April 23: at Toronto

Wednesday, April 25: at Boston

No. 1 Washington vs. No. 4 Columbus

Thursday, April 12: Columbus at Washington

Sunday, April 15: Columbus at Washington

Tuesday, April 17: at Columbus

Thursday, April 19: at Columbus

Saturday, April 21: at Washington

Monday, April 23: at Columbus

Wednesday, April 25: at Washington

No. 2 Pittsburgh vs. No. 3 Philadelphia

Wednesday, April 11: at Pittsburgh

Friday, April 13: at Pittsburgh

Sunday, April 15: at Philadelphia

Wednesday, April 18: at Philadelphia

Friday, April 20: at Pittsburgh

Sunday, April 22: at Philadelphia

Tuesday, April 24: at Pittsburgh

