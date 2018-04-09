Predators ready to begin quest for Stanley Cup

Two of the top four teams in the NHL are guaranteed to be out the playoffs after the second round thanks to an oft-criticized divisional format.

(Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP). Nashville Predators' Scott Hartnell (17), P.K. Subban (76) and Mattias Ekholm (14) talk to Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) after one of the many scrums during second period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Sun...

The Nashville Predators are turning their attention to the playoffs after capturing the President’s Trophy for the league’s best record.

However, the team isn’t taking the top seed in the playoffs for granted after being the No. 8 seed last year and advancing to the Stanley Cup Final.

Last year the Predators were the last team to qualify for the playoffs before going on to surprise the NHL with a sweep of Western Conference top seed Chicago.

Heading into this year’s playoffs, the roles are reversed – The Predators are the No. 1 seed taking on the eighth-seeded Colorado Avalanche, who qualified for the playoffs in their last game against St. Louis.

“I’ve always said desperation trumps momentum,” said Predators head coach Peter Laviolette. “You play a desperate team, you play a team with momentum, the desperation team probably has got the edge. The team with momentum better be careful.”

Colorado had to defeat St. Louis in regulation on Saturday to make the playoffs. The Avalanche, like the Predators last year, were the last team to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Every time you make the playoffs, it’s a brand new start,” said Colton Sissons. “Anything can happen as we learned last year. We shouldn’t be surprised by anybody in the playoffs this year because we were surprising guys last year.”

“It doesn’t matter if you’re eighth of first, it’s a matter of getting in,” added Predators Captain Roman Josi. “You saw what happened last year. For us, it’s not a different approach. We know the first round is going to be extremely hard.”

By winning the President’s Trophy, Western Conference and Central Division, the Predators will have home-ice throughout the playoffs.

The Predators open the playoffs at home on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Game 2 will be on Saturday at 2 p.m., which you can watch on News 4.

