Social media threat puts local schools on edge

A recent school threat on social media put two area high schools on edge.

Students and parents in both Clarksville and Franklin were concerned about a threat against CHS – Clarksville High and Centennial High in Franklin.

Authorities said the threat was toward Clovis High School in New Mexico.

The student involved in the threat was arrested.

Law enforcement said there’s no active threats against Clarksville High or Centennial High School.

Franklin Police advises that if anyone sees a threat posted to social media, or hear of a potential threat, to contact police.

“Reposting, sharing or reporting the threat on your own social media creates unnecessary worry and complicates the investigation,” Franklin Police said in a news release.

