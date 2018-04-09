Social media threat puts local schools on edge

While we don’t know if the May 1 referendum on the Let’s Move Transit plan will pass or fail, one thing we do know is that not many Davidson County residents have read the 55-page “Let’s Move Nashville” transit plan.More >>
While we don’t know if the May 1 referendum on the Let’s Move Transit plan will pass or fail, one thing we do know is that not many Davidson County residents have read the 55-page “Let’s Move Nashville” transit plan.More >>
The Nashville Predators are turning their attention to the playoffs after capturing the President’s Trophy for the league’s best record.More >>
The Nashville Predators are turning their attention to the playoffs after capturing the President’s Trophy for the league’s best record.More >>
East Ridge Police Assistant Chief Stan Allen said that the Mississippi Highway Patrol found Lawhorn's vehicle, but he was not inside it.More >>
East Ridge Police Assistant Chief Stan Allen said that the Mississippi Highway Patrol found Lawhorn's vehicle, but he was not inside it.More >>
A Tennessee distribution center is expanding and expects to add as many as 75 jobs in the next five years.More >>
A Tennessee distribution center is expanding and expects to add as many as 75 jobs in the next five years.More >>
It was a night of mourning and prayer in Dickson County as community members gathered in honor of 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels.More >>
It was a night of mourning and prayer in Dickson County as community members gathered in honor of 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels.More >>
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More >>
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More >>
According to Fort Campbell officials, two soldiers from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade were killed in a helicopter crash on the base Friday evening.More >>
According to Fort Campbell officials, two soldiers from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade were killed in a helicopter crash on the base Friday evening.More >>
A man died when his vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle on Donelson Pike late Saturday, police say.More >>
A man died when his vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle on Donelson Pike late Saturday, police say.More >>
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More >>
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More >>
Civil rights activists say a dramatic immigration raid at a Tennessee meat processing plant may be the biggest employment crackdown under President Donald Trump's administration.More >>
Civil rights activists say a dramatic immigration raid at a Tennessee meat processing plant may be the biggest employment crackdown under President Donald Trump's administration.More >>
Facebook on Monday will begin alerting the 87 million users whose data may have been harvested by Cambridge Analytica.More >>
Facebook on Monday will begin alerting the 87 million users whose data may have been harvested by Cambridge Analytica.More >>
It was a night of mourning and prayer in Dickson County as community members gathered in honor of 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels.More >>
It was a night of mourning and prayer in Dickson County as community members gathered in honor of 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels.More >>
Jimmy Kimmel offered to put an end to a feud between him and Fox News host Sean Hannity. Kimmel took to Twitter Sunday to apologize to those he may have offended with his brash jabs at the conservative commentator during a week of verbal and social media sparring.More >>
Jimmy Kimmel offered to put an end to a feud between him and Fox News host Sean Hannity. Kimmel took to Twitter Sunday to apologize to those he may have offended with his brash jabs at the conservative commentator during a week of verbal and social media sparring.More >>
The girl’s family isn’t happy about it, claiming the daycare used their daughter’s fear for social media glory.More >>
The girl’s family isn’t happy about it, claiming the daycare used their daughter’s fear for social media glory.More >>
Authorities have released the 911 call of Joseph Ray Daniels reporting his 5-year-old son as missing. Daniels was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal homicide for the child’s death.More >>
Authorities have released the 911 call of Joseph Ray Daniels reporting his 5-year-old son as missing. Daniels was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal homicide for the child’s death.More >>