Journeys Group distribution center expands in Tennessee

While we don’t know if the May 1 referendum on the Let’s Move Transit plan will pass or fail, one thing we do know is that not many Davidson County residents have read the 55-page “Let’s Move Nashville” transit plan.More >>
While we don’t know if the May 1 referendum on the Let’s Move Transit plan will pass or fail, one thing we do know is that not many Davidson County residents have read the 55-page “Let’s Move Nashville” transit plan.More >>
The Nashville Predators are turning their attention to the playoffs after capturing the President’s Trophy for the league’s best record.More >>
The Nashville Predators are turning their attention to the playoffs after capturing the President’s Trophy for the league’s best record.More >>
East Ridge Police Assistant Chief Stan Allen said that the Mississippi Highway Patrol found Lawhorn's vehicle, but he was not inside it.More >>
East Ridge Police Assistant Chief Stan Allen said that the Mississippi Highway Patrol found Lawhorn's vehicle, but he was not inside it.More >>
A recent school threat on social media put two area high schools on edge.More >>
A recent school threat on social media put two area high schools on edge.More >>
A Tennessee distribution center is expanding and expects to add as many as 75 jobs in the next five years.More >>
A Tennessee distribution center is expanding and expects to add as many as 75 jobs in the next five years.More >>
It was a night of mourning and prayer in Dickson County as community members gathered in honor of 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels.More >>
It was a night of mourning and prayer in Dickson County as community members gathered in honor of 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels.More >>
The rescue was made Sunday at a home in Atwood, which is about two hours west of Nashville.More >>
The rescue was made Sunday at a home in Atwood, which is about two hours west of Nashville.More >>
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More >>
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More >>
According to Fort Campbell officials, two soldiers from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade were killed in a helicopter crash on the base Friday evening.More >>
According to Fort Campbell officials, two soldiers from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade were killed in a helicopter crash on the base Friday evening.More >>