150 animals rescued from property with ‘extremely neglectful conditions’

Tonight, a night of mourning and prayer in Dickson County as community members gather in honor of five-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels. At Friendship Baptist Church, a prayer service took place. Many of those in attendance were among the volunteers who spent days working to find Joe Clyde.More >>
The rescue was made Sunday at a home in Atwood, which is about two hours west of Nashville.More >>
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More >>
According to Fort Campbell officials, two soldiers from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade were killed in a helicopter crash on the base Friday evening.More >>
A prominent Nashville artist led a march this weekend designed to “Free the Carousel.”More >>
A man died when his vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle on Donelson Pike late Saturday, police say.More >>
The Tennessee Republican Party's executive committee has decided to remove seven GOP candidates for U.S. Senate and one in the governor's race from the August primary election ballot.More >>
Gallatin Police have identified the victim of a shooting on Saturday morning and turned the investigation over to the TBI, officials said Sunday. According to the Goodlettsville Police Department, Jonte Bender was taken into custody in Goodlettsville.More >>
Authorities have released the 911 call of Joseph Ray Daniels reporting his 5-year-old son as missing. Daniels was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal homicide for the child’s death.More >>
Lawrence Co. Fire and EMS, as well as Tennessee Highway Patrol deputies, are responding to a crash on Sunday afternoon in Lawrence County on Highway 43 near Brace Road.More >>
Civil rights activists say a dramatic immigration raid at a Tennessee meat processing plant may be the biggest employment crackdown under President Donald Trump's administration.More >>
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More >>
The girl’s family isn’t happy about it, claiming the daycare used their daughter’s fear for social media glory.More >>
Authorities have released the 911 call of Joseph Ray Daniels reporting his 5-year-old son as missing. Daniels was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal homicide for the child’s death.More >>
A man died when his vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle on Donelson Pike late Saturday, police say.More >>
A man who ordered a Lyft to take him to LA International Airport was dropped off at a random parking lot after the driver realized how little money he would be making.More >>
A Tempe mom was arrested after police say her child ate mac and cheese made with THC butter. THC is a chemical in cannabis. Alaina Marie Limpert, 25, was booked on one count of child abuse.More >>
A Colorado woman was rescued by a homeless woman just moments before a train smashed into her car.More >>
A search for a missing 5-year-old boy in Tennessee turned into a homicide investigation Saturday after authorities arrested his father.More >>
Gallatin Police have identified the victim of a shooting on Saturday morning and turned the investigation over to the TBI, officials said Sunday. According to the Goodlettsville Police Department, Jonte Bender was taken into custody in Goodlettsville.More >>
