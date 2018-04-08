1 dead in 3-car crash near Nashville Airport

A man died when his vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle on Donelson Pike late Saturday, police say.

Jarrell Hyde, 26, of Nashville, was driving his 1992 Buick Skylark north on Donelson Pike around 8:30 p.m. when he was hit by in a 2012 Dodge Caravan.

The driver, Rebecca Cole-Nicholson, 37, was driving the opposite direction when she entered a curve and swerved into oncoming traffic.

Cole-Nicholson struck Hyde head-on, causing his car to rotate and strike a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by 26-year-old Diamond German.

Hyde was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

German was taken to Summit Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Cole-Nicholson has consented to a blood test to determine if she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the fatal crash. The findings of that investigation have not yet been released.

